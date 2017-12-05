Aaron Bedard is one of the plaintiffs in the Equitas Society’s class-action lawsuit. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

5 to start your day

A bobcat says hello, Canadian veterans lose pension appeal and more

1. Veterans appeal of lump sum payments defeated in BC Court of Appeals

The federal government had replaced lifelong pensions with a lump sum payment in 2006. See more >

2. Mom, kitten bobcat visit Maple Ridge backyard

The two big cats stopped and said hello Sunday, then disappeared into the forest. See more >

3. Surrey to halt Clayton evictions, legalize illegal suites

This decision comes after the city sent notices to homeowners of 175 illegal suites in East Clayton last August, giving them until Jan. 31, 2018 to remove their multiple suite or face fines and even court action. See more >

4. Truck hitting 152 Street overpass ‘sounded like a bomb going off’

The 152 Street overpass over Highway 99 was closed Monday evening following damage that occurred earlier in the day, when a semi truck towing a trailer hit it while travelling north on the highway. See more >

5. ‘Mommy’ group happy to help women escaping abusive relationship

A group of moms who met 15 years ago are doing what they can to help women in transition. See more >

Just Posted

BC Coroner: Scare tactics less effective in overdose crisis

Chief coroner jumps into the debate on how to deal with overdose crisis

Woman rescued near Cherryville

High-angle rope rescue needed to pull woman who was waiting more than 10 hours in the cold

Police overwhelmed by Cram the Cruiser support

Lake Country and Kelowna raise over 880 pounds of donated items and $7,796.76 in cash and cheques

UPDATE: Man charged after hitting Lake Country fire engine

It could have been much worse, according to the Lake Country Fire Department

Families of missing pilot and girlfriend to start own search operation

Formal search for plane missing since Nov. 25 called off after nine days

Rockets deliver teddy bears to KGH

Kelowna’s WHL team loads up the hospital with teddy bears from its annual teddy bear toss

Legal age to buy pot in B.C. to be 19 years old

Province also will sell the drug at government liquor stores once it’s legal for recreation use

Kamloops RCMP find loaded shotgun inside vehicle

Three men are behind bars after a vehicle they were in was pulled over by police

Seattle works to attract NHL team by 2020

Seattle is moving ahead with arena remodel to attract NBA, NHL

Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier

Aphria to supply product for online sales

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Sherry Romanado levelled the accusation against Manitoba MP James Bezan on Monday

