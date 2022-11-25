Wolf caught on camera off Beaver Lake Road on Kelowna/Lake Country border. (Kane Blake)

3 wolves spotted skulking through Kelowna backyard

Kane Blake caught the wolves on camera outside his Beaver Lake home

Avid outdoorsman and president of Okanagan Forest Task Force Kane Blake is no stranger to wildlife in the Okanagan – however, early Friday morning he was surprised by a few visitors that stopped by his home.

Blake’s outdoor camera captured three large canines, which he believes were not coyotes and possibly wolves, passing through his yard on Beaver Lake Road.

The animals crossed his yard about 2 a.m. and Blake says they left large paw prints in their wake.

Paw print in snow. (Kane Blake)

He is warning those in the neighbourhood to keep their pets inside at night while these animals are lurking about.

While it is more common to see coyotes in the Okanagan, wolves are known to frequent the area. There are more than 8,5000 wolves in B.C. depending on the time of year. According to WildsafeBC, wolves are larger than coyotes with wide broad paws, a broader snout and rounded ear tips.

Kelowna

