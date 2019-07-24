10 things that 80s movies taught you

Tweeters use the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs to share their insights

Did E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial teach you how to bike across the moon? Did Indiana Jones teach you how to never lose your hat?

Twitter users took to the web to tweet about some of their favourite movies from the 80s, making the topic trend across the world.

Using the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ghostbusters, the Breakfast Club, Back to the Future and movies of the like are commemorated for their life lessons.

1. Childhood chums

#80sMoviesTaughtUs We'll never have friends later on like the ones we had when we were 12…. pic.twitter.com/a98pRHJSfy — Angela Weahunt (@Anjeew) July 24, 2019

2. The key to life

#80sMoviesTaughtUs to be excellent to each other and… pic.twitter.com/hMVY6vFqq3 — Z Mad Poet (@zmadpoet) July 24, 2019

3. The sensation of sweet revenge

5. Inspiration from the Goonies

6. Keep calm, folks

7. Be who you want to be and do what you want to do

#80sMoviesTaughtUs to live life to the fullest degree the way WE want to. 💛 pic.twitter.com/4YYvYtfa51 — amber (@ambers_95) July 24, 2019

8. It’s never too late

9. RCMP or….

10. You’re not the only one