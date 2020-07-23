West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Sicamous RCMP present Cody Krabbendam with certificate for bravery
The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society has launched the initiative
Your morning start for Thursday, July 23, 2020
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
Curtain remains closed and fundraiser campaign started to help local farm theatre
New report by real estate board shows rebound of local housing market in June 2020
A man who was sentenced to community service, in 2019, after robbing… Continue reading
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Toxicology test shows fishing tackle responsible for death
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
A recent study suggests wolf culling does not help caribou recovery, countering government research
Mayor Colin Basran said it’s up to residents and visitors to listen to Dr. Henry and follow the rules
Toni Boot has received emails, a voice mail and other calls for her resignation
Finance Minister Carole James says the federal government’s restart program also includes funds to support health care
Toni Boot’s actions in dealing with store owner were inappropriate
Tragic string of events began on July 8 when Martin Carpentier took his daughters for ice cream
Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system