Let Outdoors West be your guide to the great outdoors this summer!

Here on the West Coast, summer is made for exploring the outdoors, To make the most of your adventures, be sure to bring the latest edition of Outdoors West along for the ride – or hike!

Fishing, hiking, mountain biking and more – find it all in this new, must-read guide from Black Press Media and WestCoastTraveller.com!

Prefer to travel by RV or ATV? You’ll find stories to help you enjoy those pursuits too.

Celebrating Western Canada’s great outdoors, and the many activities and adventures to be enjoyed here, Outdoors West offers a wealth of beautifully illustrated feature stories and resources, bundled in an engaging, easy-to-read format designed for everyone from the novice explorer to the experienced outdoor enthusiast.

What will you find inside? Here’s just a sampling …

Connect with local hunting and fisheries offices in the regions you’re visiting with our easy-to-use map and reference guide.

Explore what to know before you go: Fishing licences, regulations, gear, safety and more.

Learn how boaters can prepare for emergencies on the water.

Discover how a Vancouver Island fishing club is making a difference.

Learn how to play safe while giving wildlife its space.

Read about one angler’s memorable catch of her first spring salmon.

Take Canada’s biodiversity challenge.

Plan to enjoy a successful RV camping adventure.

Read how to practice “Clean, Drain Dry” to protect BC lakes.

… and much more!

Getting ready for fall

While readers are busy enjoying their spring adventures, the team at Outdoors West is already preparing for the fall issue, with stories looking at the autumn hunting season, winter fishing, skiing and riding, and a whole lot more.

Click here to read the current issue of Outdoors West. Click here to read the fall 2021 issue of Outdoors West.

