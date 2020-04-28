Lake Country: Sun, sandy beaches, watersports and more

Wood Lake is one of the area’s cherished lakes

Wood Lake, one of the cherished water-bodies of Lake Country in British Columbia’s sunny Okanagan region, has a solid reputation for rainbow trout. (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country/Black Press Media files)

As you might imagine, Lake Country, in the heart of the beautiful Okanagan area of British Columbia, is all about lakes — and Wood Lake is one of the region’s cherished waterways.

Famous for its ample sunshine and sandy beaches, Wood Lake is a popular destination for watersports, including boating, fishing, waterskiing and wakeboarding, to name a few.

Wood Lake, known for its rainbow trout, is part of a chain of five major lakes in the Okanagan, and is immediately south of Kalamalka Lake.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

British ColumbiaCanadaLake CountryOkanagantravel



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Polar Bear Dip at Wood Lake, Jan. 1, 2020. (Lindsay Winquist/Black Press Media files)

Sunset at Wood Lake, one of the gems of Lake Country in British Columbia’s sunny Okanagan region. (Rose Beaulieu via Facebook/Black Press Media files)