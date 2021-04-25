As of April 23, B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Whistler BC, by Courtney & Colin Adams. Amateur Photographer of the Year entry

As of April 23, B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health region, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Whistler BC, by Courtney & Colin Adams. Amateur Photographer of the Year entry

Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Henry

People will not be able to book a campsite outside of their health region – although Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health are being treated as one zone

British Columbians can still go camping in their own region, says Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry regarding non-essential travel restrictions that took effect April 23.

On April 22, the provincial health officer said people looking to enjoy the outdoors this spring can still go camping – just closer to home.

“If you do need a break, then go to a place that’s close by,” Henry said. “Go for a hike within your local area. If you’re going camping, go camping within your local health area.”

B.C. residents will not be able to book accommodations or a camping site outside of their local health authority, which is being enforced at the discretion of the campsite operator.

For the purposes of the new travel restrictions, Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions are being treated as a single zone, said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

Remaining zones consist of Vancouver Island as well as Northern and Interior regions.

Operators are also being asked to cancel any already-made bookings. BC Parks is said it is ensuring those who booked a provincial camping site outside of their health authority are refunded.

A checkpoint system will now see police at major highway and ferry crossings, able to slap $575 fines upon non-essential travellers.

The Emergency Program Act measures are aimed at preventing COVID-19 spread between parts of the province, Farnworth said.

“If we act now and do the right thing, we can still have a summer like those we are all used to.”

The travel ban will remain in effect until May 25.

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCampingCanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Mount Boucherie Secondary School. (File photo)
Another COVID-19 exposure noted at a Central Okanagan school

Interior Health confirms exposure at West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Judy Guido dumps waterfront garbage into Sandy Wightman’s bag. (Jim Taylor - Contributed)
Lake Country service club cleans up

Eight-plus bags of trash picked up along shoreline of Wood Lake

A joyful end to one of the Alternate Community’s evening healing circles, circa 1977, with Richard Vignola, Dianne Wells and Sue Vignola in the centre. (Dianne Wells photo)
Column: Flashback to communes in Enderby, Lumby in the ’70s

Columnist Jim Cooperman says living off the land has come around full circle, almost

Indigenous education programs have become an important aspect of the education curriculum offered in the Central Okanagan School District. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District registers surplus for Indigenous student spending

COVID-19 event/activity cancellations creates $500,000 carryover for Indigenous education budget

Water levels climbed on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Vernon last spring, causing substantial flooding. (Barbara Frame photos)
Flood preparedness urged in Vernon

‘We never know when an emergency may take place, so now is the time to prepare ourselves to face the unknown,’ mayor

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

Megan Osland. (Contributed)
Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida tournament

Megan Osland earned her third professional win at the Hawks Landing Golf Course in Orlando last week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway Society needs help and support to pay for upkeep of operations of Okanagan’s only operating steam train in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)
Okanagan’s only operating heritage steam train needs our help

Closed for most of 2020, the Summerland train has maintenance costs to pay for

Most Read