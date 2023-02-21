You get a goal, you get a goal! West Kelowna Warriors return home in big way

The Warriors welcome Trail and Merritt this upcoming weekend as well

West Kelowna Warriors forward Riley Sharun celebrates a big goal against the Merritt Centennials on Family Day after more than three weeks away from Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan Photogtaphy/Twitter)

The West Kelowna Warriors got back to their winning ways this Family Day weekend.

After losing on Friday night in Penticton, the Warriors were back on home ice at Royal LePage Place on Saturday night (Feb. 18) for the first time in 27 days. They returned in a big way, with a 5-2 win on Saturday night against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

10 Warriors collected multi-point games, including Michael Salandra and Riley Sharun, who each had multi-goal games in the win. Cayden Hamming made 24 saves in the win.

And then to celebrate Family Day and Pink Shirt day, the Warriors lit the lamp nine times as they destroyed the Merritt Centennials 9-1 in front of a season-high 1,564 fans.

The team exploded for five goals in the first 16:41 of the game and added two more in the second and two in the third.

Salandra continued his hot weekend with a four-point game (one goal, three assists) while nine other Warriors collected multi-point games.

It was an easy afternoon for Hamming, who made 12 saves in the win.

After Monday afternoon’s game, fans, parents, and kids in attendance were invited to skate with the Warriors after the game.

The Warriors will be experiencing deja vu this upcoming weekend as they welcome both Trail and Merritt back to Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Friday and Sunday afternoon respectively. Friday night’s puck drop is at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s is at 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Family Day gift for grandma: Kelowna Rockets winning streak at 3 games

READ MORE: Nephew of former NHLer from West Kelowna suspended from WHL indefinitely

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyKelownaLocal SportsOkanaganWest Kelowna Warriors