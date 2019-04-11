Wrestling show premiere comes Thursday night in Kelowna

Canadian Wrestling Elite hits Kelowna Thursday night.
The 10 year anniversary tour dubbed A Decade of Dominance makes it’s 17th stop in its 30 straight days of touring at the East Kelowna Community Hall.
“The Okanagan is still a growing fan base,” said CWE owner-operator Danny Warren. “But it keeps growing by the day. Whether we get a big crowd or a little crowd, people will come back for the next show and they’ll bring new (fans).”
Tag team matches, CWE championship match, women’s wrestling match and a four corner survival match are some of the main features in the CWE’s largest tour yet.
The tour covers five provinces, and included first-time stops in Vancouver and Toronto.
The CWE show made addition stops in Penticton and Vernon.
