Cherie Morgan Jared Marino and the West Kelowna Warriors will host the Penticton Vees Friday in BCHL action.

Wins on Warriors’ wish list, Teddy Bear toss Friday

West Kelowna has lost five of six BCHL games heading into a pair of home dates this weekend

The West Kelowna Warriors are hoping a little home cooking—and hundreds of Teddy Bears—will provide the remedy for a pre-Christmas BCHL slump.

On Friday, the Warriors, who have dropped five of their last six games, will host the Penticton Vees in a 7 p.m. start at Royal LePage Place.

The Vees, who have won three of four games against West Kelowna this season, were 5-2 winners in the last meeting between the clubs last Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

This Friday’s game will feature the club’s annual Teddy Bear Toss, as fans are asked to bring and throw new or used stuffed animals on to the ice following the Warriors first goal.

The Teddys are collected, then distributed to children throughout the West Kelowna community.

The game will also be broadcast live on Shaw TV on channel 11, as well as channel 105 on Shaw Blue Sky TV.

Warriors director of business operations Alex Draper will be hosting the broadcast at ice level, with Warriors play-by-play broadcaster Trevor Miller and Tim Hogg, voice of the KIJHL’s Summerland Steam, joining the broadcast with colour commentary.

“The Teddy Bear Toss is always such a special night on the calendar for everyone,” said Draper. “Having Shaw TV on board with us this year to broadcast the game makes an already great night even better.”

Then in a Sunday matinee, West Kelowna will take on Powell River in its last game prior to the holiday break. Face off is 2:30 p.m.

West Kelowna then fell to the Smokies 5-3 at Royal LePage on Saturday night. Captain Jared Marino had a goal and an assist in a losing cause.

The Warriors (17-15-1-0) currently sit in fifth spot in the Interior Division, seven points back (42-35) of the Smoke Eaters.

Vernon leads the way in the in the Interior (49) by two points over Penticton and four on Wenatchee.

In their first game following the break, the Warriors will be home to Trail on Friday, Dec. 29.

