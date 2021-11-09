Winfield Bruins score support with bottle drive

The Winfield Bruins U15 Tier 3 hockey team hosted a bottle drive on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Lake Country.

The event helped the team raise nearly $2,400, and will use the funds for a variety of costs, including travel and tournament entry fees, throughout its 2021-22 season.

“We wanted to thank everyone that donated to our team,” said parent Julie Forge. “Thank you to our awesome community from the entire team. And thank you to Winfield Return-It Centre, who helped make the day a great success…and even fun.”

