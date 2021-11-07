Wild take pair from Vernon Vipers

Wenatchee wins first two games of the BCHL season over Snakes at Kal Tire Place

Vernon Vipers forward Logan Lorenz was unable to deposit the puck in the net behind Wenatchee goalie Andy Vlaha on this play during the Wild’s 4-1 BCHL win Saturday, Nov. 6, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

It seemed like the perfect antidote for the slumping Vernon Vipers. A weekend doubleheader at home against a team looking for its first win of the season.

And it was the perfect tonic.

For the Wenatchee Wild.

The B.C. Hockey League’s only American entry marched into Vernon and swept a doubleheader from the Vipers, extending Vernon’s winless streak to six games.

Wenatchee won 4-1 Saturday after scoring a 3-2 overtime decision Friday at Kal Tire Place. The Wild improved to 2-3-2-1 and moved to within three points of the seventh-place Snakes in the Interior Division. Vernon, now 3-4-3-1 on the year, is two points back of the expansion Cranbrook Bucks (6-4-0-0).

Nicholas Kent opened the scoring for Vernon in front of 1,370 fans Saturday, but the lead lasted exactly two minutes as Landon Parker equalized for Wenatchee on a powerplay.

Owen Bohn scored a pair of powerplay goals for the Wild in the second period, including a killer with just three seconds remaining in the frame.

Ean Somoza finished off the scoring with an unassisted marker midway through the third period.

Andy Vlaha made 28 saves to get the win in goal while Ethan David stopped 25 shots for the Vipers.

Wenatchee’s two wins leave the Merritt Centennials (0-11-0-0) as the only BCHL team without a victory.

Vernon returns to action Wednesday, Nov. 10, when they host the Prince George Spruce Kings in the front end of a home-and-home series. Game time will be 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

