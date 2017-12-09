Wheat Kings’ captain Tanner Kaspick gets a scoring chance against Kelowna goaltender James Porter in WHL action Saturday in Brandon. -Image: Tim Smith

Wheat Kings ground Rockets in Brandon

Kelowna drops second game of eastern road trip 7-4 Saturday night

The hometown Brandon Wheat Kings downed the Kelowna Rockets 7-4 in WHL action Saturday night, ending the Rockets’ six-game winning streak.

Brandon erased a 3-2 second period-deficit with three goals in a five-minute span, chasing James Porter from the Kelowna net for the second night in a row after giving up four goals on 11 shots.

Roman Basran finished up in the Rockets net, allowing two goals on 14 shots in the Rockets’ second game of a six-game eastern road trip.

Ted Brennan, Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and Nolan Foote all scored for the Rockets (18-9-2-1).

The Rockets continue their road Tuesday in Moose Jaw against the Warriors, then will face the Broncos Wednesday in Swift Current.

Previous story
BC Lions part ways with three coaches

Just Posted

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Legion bell prank hits sour note

Anger erupts after Summerland Legion member removes bell from Peachland Legion

Weekend story highlights

Every weekend, the Capital News highlights stories from the week

Instagram duo visit Big White

Mark and his German shepherd Mya experienced Big White this weekend

Kelowna Parkinson’s SuperWalk team donates to local shelter

Good Vibrations donated $300 to Inn from the Cold

SAR score new machine

Vernon Search and Rescue win Kioti Tractor contest

Wheat Kings ground Rockets in Brandon

Kelowna drops second game of eastern road trip 7-4 Saturday night

BC Lions part ways with three coaches

These are the first personnel moves made by new general manager Ed Hervey

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

Toys, crafts and more at Mission hall

The Okanagan Mission Hall was in the spirit of Christmas

Canadian ice skaters win three medals at Grand Prix Final

Last event before the Winter Olympic Games

Stranded deer rescued from frozen lake in the Okanagan

Kamloops Search and Rescue said the doe was on the ice for 30 hours

Rockets dump Pats in road trip opener

Leif Mattson and Nolan Foote each score twice in 7-5 win Friday in WHL action in Regina

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

Most Read