Wheat Kings ground Rockets in Brandon

The hometown Brandon Wheat Kings downed the Kelowna Rockets 7-4 in WHL action Saturday night, ending the Rockets’ six-game winning streak.
Brandon erased a 3-2 second period-deficit with three goals in a five-minute span, chasing James Porter from the Kelowna net for the second night in a row after giving up four goals on 11 shots.
Roman Basran finished up in the Rockets net, allowing two goals on 14 shots in the Rockets’ second game of a six-game eastern road trip.
Ted Brennan, Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and Nolan Foote all scored for the Rockets (18-9-2-1).
The Rockets continue their road Tuesday in Moose Jaw against the Warriors, then will face the Broncos Wednesday in Swift Current.