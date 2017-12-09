Wheat Kings ground Rockets in Brandon

Wheat Kings’ captain Tanner Kaspick gets a scoring chance against Kelowna goaltender James Porter in WHL action Saturday in Brandon. -Image: Tim Smith

The hometown Brandon Wheat Kings downed the Kelowna Rockets 7-4 in WHL action Saturday night, ending the Rockets’ six-game winning streak.

Brandon erased a 3-2 second period-deficit with three goals in a five-minute span, chasing James Porter from the Kelowna net for the second night in a row after giving up four goals on 11 shots.

Roman Basran finished up in the Rockets net, allowing two goals on 14 shots in the Rockets’ second game of a six-game eastern road trip.

Ted Brennan, Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and Nolan Foote all scored for the Rockets (18-9-2-1).

The Rockets continue their road Tuesday in Moose Jaw against the Warriors, then will face the Broncos Wednesday in Swift Current.