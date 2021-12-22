Mike Bencsik completes a 341-pound snatch at the IWF World Championships (IWF photo)

West Kelowna weightlifter clinches top spot in Canada at international championships

Mike Bencsik is ranked 4th in the Commonwealth and 22nd in the world for his weight class

Following a remarkable showing at the International Weightlifting Federation’s World/Commonwealth Championships, West Kelowna weightlifter Mike Bencsik holds the top spot in the Commonwealth for his weight class in Canada.

Bencsik is ranked 22nd in the world and fourth in the Commonwealth for the 109+ kilogram weight class. He put up a 115 kg (341-pound) snatch and a 451-pound clean and jerk for a total combined weight of 792 pounds — a personal best for Bencsik.

Bencsik did a “six-for-six” where he completed each of the lifts three times, increasing the weight on each. He began with a 146kg snatch, followed by a 151kg, then finished with 155kg. For his clean and jerk, Bencsik put up 193kg, 197kg and 205kg.

Under normal circumstances, Bencsik’s performance would have punched his ticket to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. But due to the lack of competitions held during COVID, he’ll have to compete again in February to hold his place.

Luckily, this event will be held in Canada. The 2021 IWF World Championships were held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Bencsik said he benefited from tremendous support from both his team at the IWF Championships and from his supporters at home in West Kelowna.

