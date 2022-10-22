West Kelowna Warriors win fourth in a row

The Warriors currently sit second in the Interior Division

The red-hot West Kelowna Warriors let the good times roll for the fourth straight game on Friday night, Oct. 21.

In their first trip of the season south of the border, the team took care of business and defeated the Wenatchee Wild 3-1, extending its win streak to four games.

Jaiden Moriello led the way for the Warriors as he scored the opening goal of the game in the second period and added two assists to cap off a three-point night.

Ben McDonald also collected a multi-point night with a goal and an assist. His second-period marker was the eventual game-winner.

Gabe Dombrowski scored on the power play to bring the Wild within one but Kailus Green sealed the game for West Kelowna with an empty net goal.

Justin Katz was excellent in net, making 34 saves to earn his sixth win of the season.

With the win, the Warriors have won four in a row and sit second in the Interior Conference with a 7-1-2 record.

West Kelowna returns home with a tough task Saturday night (Oct. 22), as they welcome the Surrey Eagles to town. Surrey is first in the Coastal Division with an 8-0-0-0 record.

Puck drop for tonight’s game at Royal LePage Place is set for 7 p.m.

