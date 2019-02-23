The Warriors finish the season in Trail Saturday. Photo: Julie Snap/Snap Photography

West Kelowna Warriors win final home game of season in OT

The Warriors will play their final game of the season Saturday against Trail

The West Kelowna Warriors aim to finish a rocky season on a high note, and have made the first step with securing a win in their last home game, and second last game total, of the regular season.

The Warriors beat the Trail Smoke Eaters 4-3 in overtime Friday night. West Kelowna was in control of the game for most of the night and never trailed the Smoke Eaters.

West Kelowna found themselves up 2-0 at the start of the second period, but Trail has been playing some good hockey as of late, fought back and tied the game 2-2 by the end of the second frame. The Warriors gave themselves another lead at the start of the final period, but the Smoke Eater’s showed no quit and tied the game with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Warriors’ Lucas Cullen would bury his second of the night on a power-play in the overtime frame to give the Warriors’ the win at their final regular season home game.

The Warriors will conclude their season with an away game rematch against the Smoke Eaters. The final games of the BCHL season throughout the league on Saturday will determine when and who the Warriors play in the first round of the playoffs, that will be starting sometime next week.

