(Photo - West Kelowna Warriors Twitter @BCHLWarriors/Tami Quan Photography)

(Photo - West Kelowna Warriors Twitter @BCHLWarriors/Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors welcome Salmon Arm for St. Patrick’s Day tilt

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place

The West Kelowna Warriors are back in action tonight (Mar. 17) as they welcome the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to town.

Being the last month of the regular season, March is the stretch drive of the BCHL, and it’s been a good one for the Warriors. They are 5-1 in the month, outscoring their opponents 29-10.

They have jumped into third in the Interior division, and have a record of 32-16-1-0 (65 points) with five games to go in the season. Salmon Arm is comfortably in second in the division, as they sit 11 points ahead of West Kelowna (35-9-4-2). Both teams have clinched their playoff spots and home-ice advantage in the first round.

The Silverbacks have dominated the season series against the Warriors, who have gone 1-3-1-0 against Salmon Arm.

Warrior’s forward Felix Trudeau sits in a tie for 11th in scoring in the BCHL with 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 47 games. Silverback’s Simon Tassy leads the Interior division in scoring (third in the BCHL) with 74 points (37 goals, 37 assists) in 50 games.

West Kelowna’s Nick Ardanaz was the BCHL’s third star of the week last week as he collected six points (one goal, five assists) in three games. Forward John Evans was named the first star the week previous.

After hosting Salmon Arm tonight, the Warriors will be boarding the bus to Merritt to take on the Centennials on Friday night.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: YMCA Okanagan’s Cycle for Strong Kids back for 15th year

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors wallop Wenatchee, move onto Prince George

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors

Previous story
NHL Notebook: A look at how some NHL coaches navigate the looming trade deadline
Next story
22 NHL jerseys = fun game on ice

Just Posted

Final decision on budget set for Mar. 28 regular meeting (Photo/Pixabay.com)
Regional District Central Okanagan 2022-2026 financial plan nears $59M

(File photo)
Westbank First Nation principles applied to forest harvest practices

A driver is caught speeding along Highway 97 near the Army Camp over the Labour Day long weekend. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Suicidal person saved by Vernon police

Mackenzie Rigg was a standout defender and team captain with the UVic Vikes. The 26-year-old died March 11 of a brain tumour. (Photo courtesy of UVic/AP Shutter.com)
Community mourning beloved all-Canadian Okanagan soccer star