West Kelowna Warriors welcome new recruits

Both May and Lee attended the Warriors development camp in Boston

The West Kelowna Warriors announced their newest recruits for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday afternoon (June 21).

Defenceman Bobby May and forward Matthew Lee are the sixth and seventh new recruits the Warriors have signed this offseason.

The 18-year-old May, whose family originates from Winnipeg, is a Davidson, North Carolina native who scored three goals and added 20 assists for the Kimball Union Academy (USHS-Prep) in 2021-22 season.

We are very excited for Bobby to officially join the Warriors family,” said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Bobby was one of the top defenders on his team this season at KUA, he’s a player who keeps the game simple and will frustrate the opposing team’s forwards.”

The Warriors got in contact with May after he attended the team’s development camp in Boston, MA.

“I’m excited to play for the Warriors,” said May. “I would like to thank my parents for all their sacrifice and support, Coach Whitehead for helping me develop into the player I am today and lastly Coach Simon Ferguson and the rest of the Warriors coaching staff for giving me the opportunity. The fans can expect a shutdown, puck moving defenceman that likes to jump up in the rush.”

Lee is from St. Catherines, Ontario and played last season for the Bishop Kearney’s U16 Selects team.

“We are very excited for Matty to officially join the Warriors family,” said Ferguson. “Matty plays the game with a high level of IQ and compete but also has the ability to put the puck in the net.”

The 16-year-old also attended the development camp in Boston.

“It feels amazing to commit to the Warriors,” said Lee. “The two times I’ve come up to skate with the Warriors in the past the guys were super welcoming. You can tell by the environment everyone from the ownership to the players, they want to win. I like to describe myself as a hardworking, 200-foot forward who can be used in any game situation.”

The Warriors will be hosting another development camp in July. It will be held in Anaheim, California from July 15-17.

READ MORE: Okanagan College shines at Skills Canada nationals

READ MORE: Kelowna Secondary grad following in sister’s footsteps

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyWest Kelowna Warriors