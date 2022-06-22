(Photo - James Doyle Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors welcome Kelowna native from WHL

It’s the first trade the Warriors have made this offseason

The West Kelowna Warriors have made their first trade of the offseason.

On Wednesday morning (June 22), the team announced they have acquired defenceman and Kelowna native Aiden Reeves from the Prince George Spruce Kings for future considerations.

The 19-year-old spent the last three seasons in Prince George, with the Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In those three seasons, he appeared in 62 games, collected three assists and was a -5 rating. He appeared in seven games for the Spruce Kings back in the 2019-20 season.

“Aiden adds veteran experience to our group,” said Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson. “He’s a tenacious player that can shut down the rush, skate and distribute the puck. He also has the ability to find offence in the attacking zone. We’re excited to add Aiden to our lineup.”

Reeves and Ferguson have history as Ferguson coached Reeves for the U18 Okanagan Rockets of the British Columbia Elite Hockey League in 2018-19.

