West Kelowna Warriors wallop Wenatchee, move onto Prince George

The West Kelowna Warriors walloped the Wenatchee Wild 8-2 on ‘Feed the Valley night’ on Friday night.

The Warriors scored eight goals from eight different goal scores. Tyler Rubin got the night started with his seventh goal of the season 4:32 into the game. Elan Bar-Lev-Wise and Chase Defoe also added first period goals to make it 3-0. For Bar-Lev-Wise, it was his 20th of the season while for Defoe it was his 16th.

Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero made it 4-0 just 40 seconds into the second period, scoring his 16th of the year. Just before the halfway mark of the period, Nick Roukounakis scored on the powerplay to make it 5-0. It was his eighth of the season.

Wenatchee would get on the board in the period, getting goals from Cade Stibbe and Mario Gasparini to make it 5-2 after two periods.

West Kelowna put the game away in the third as they got goals from Tyler Cristall, Christophe Farmer, and Nicolas Ardanaz. Cristall’s goal was his 26th of the season, tying him for the team lead with Felix Tredeau. Farmer and Ardanaz’s goals came just 21 seconds apart.

Bar-Lev-Wise and Farmer each had three point nights (one goal, two assists) while Cristall, Defoe, Trudeau, Van Houtte-Cachero, Ardanez, and Marcus Joughin all had two point nights. The hot hand for the Warriors lately, John Evans, had one assist to extend his point streak to five games.

In a game that was filled with penalties, the Warriors went three-for-six on the man-advantage while Wenatchee went one-for-four.

West Kelowna outshot the Wild 44-17. Justin Katz made 15 saves for his 11th win of the season. With the win, the Warriors have won six of their last seven games.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Warriors as they are in Prince George tonight to take on the Spruce Kings for the final time this season. The Warriors lead the season series 5-1, including a 5-0 win last Saturday and have outscored them this season 21-13. The Spruce Kings, who had lost seven straight, got back in the win column with a 5-1 win over Vernon on Friday night.

West Kelowna and Prince George both have 63 points on the season, but the Warriors are ahead (third in the Interior division) because they have more wins and games in hand.

Puck drop for tonight’s contest is at 7 p.m. at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George.

