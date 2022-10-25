West Kelowna Warriors top undefeated Surrey to win fifth game in a row

The Warriors beat the Surrey Eagles 4-2 on Saturday night (Oct. 22) at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna (Photo - @BCHLWarriors/Twitter)

High fives all around for the West Kelowna Warriors, as they won their fifth game in a row on Saturday night (Oct. 22).

The huge 4-2 win against what was a undefeated Surrey Eagles team capped of a great weekend, having also won in Wenatchee on Friday night (Oct. 21).

Jaiden Moriello (one goal, one assist) and Christopher Duclair (two assists) each had multi-point nights for the Warriors in the win.

The difference in the game came in the second period when Felix Caron and Brennan Nelson scored two goals in 1:24 to give West Kelowna a 3-2 lead.

Surrey, who came into the game with an 8-0 record, fired everything they could at Warriors goaltender Justin Katz, who made 33 saves to earn his seventh win of the year. Katz is tied for second in the BCHL in wins.

The Warriors now sit second in the Interior Division with an 8-1-2 record.

The team next plays on Friday, Oct. 28 in what will be a massive game as they welcome the Penticton Vees, who are the last remaining undefeated team in the BCHL with an 11-0-0 record.

Friday’s puck drop is set for 7p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

