The Warriors beat the Surrey Eagles 4-2 on Saturday night (Oct. 22) at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna (Photo - @BCHLWarriors/Twitter)

The Warriors beat the Surrey Eagles 4-2 on Saturday night (Oct. 22) at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna (Photo - @BCHLWarriors/Twitter)

West Kelowna Warriors top undefeated Surrey to win fifth game in a row

The Warriors host the Penticton Vees on Friday night (Oct. 28)

High fives all around for the West Kelowna Warriors, as they won their fifth game in a row on Saturday night (Oct. 22).

The huge 4-2 win against what was a undefeated Surrey Eagles team capped of a great weekend, having also won in Wenatchee on Friday night (Oct. 21).

Jaiden Moriello (one goal, one assist) and Christopher Duclair (two assists) each had multi-point nights for the Warriors in the win.

The difference in the game came in the second period when Felix Caron and Brennan Nelson scored two goals in 1:24 to give West Kelowna a 3-2 lead.

Surrey, who came into the game with an 8-0 record, fired everything they could at Warriors goaltender Justin Katz, who made 33 saves to earn his seventh win of the year. Katz is tied for second in the BCHL in wins.

The Warriors now sit second in the Interior Division with an 8-1-2 record.

The team next plays on Friday, Oct. 28 in what will be a massive game as they welcome the Penticton Vees, who are the last remaining undefeated team in the BCHL with an 11-0-0 record.

Friday’s puck drop is set for 7p.m. at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun complete perfect season in BC Conference with championship win

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP find 16 vehicles with inappropriate tires

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyKelownaLocal SportsWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Canucks getting paid to win and their coach may pay the price

Just Posted

Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Sunday, March 5. (Photo - @bertkreischer/Instagram)
Comedian Bert Kreischer is making his way to Kelowna

Lake Country Health logo (Lake Country Health - Facebook)
Lake Country Health celebrating 40 years

The Warriors beat the Surrey Eagles 4-2 on Saturday night (Oct. 22) at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna (Photo - @BCHLWarriors/Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors top undefeated Surrey to win fifth game in a row

(@AppleMusic/Twitter)
Morning Start: Taylor Swift accidentally released white noise on iTunes

Pop-up banner image