West Kelowna Warriors take on Spruce Kings tonight in Prince George

The West Kelowna Warriors are back in action tonight for a midweek match-up against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Warriors are coming off a 1-2 weekend in which they lost 3-1 to Penticton, 6-3 to Cranbrook, and beat Trail 8-4.

Prince George went 2-1 last weekend, beating the top two teams in all of the BCHL. They beat Penticton 3-2 and Salmon Arm 3-1 but finished the long weekend losing 2-1 to Vernon.

Going into tonight’s game, Prince George and West Kelowna sit third and fourth in the Interior Division respectively and fifth and sixth in the league standings. Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot.

– Prince George – 25-10-3-6 (59 points)

– West Kelowna – 26-15-1-0 (53 points).

These two teams last matched up on Feb. 4 when the Warriors took that game 3-2 in a shootout. They have won three out of four games against Prince George this season.

Warriors forward Felix Trudeau is twelfth in the BCHL with 50 points (25G-25A) in 40 games. He returns to the lineup tonight after serving a two-game suspension. Spruce Kings left-winger Nick Rheaume is 14th in the league with 49 points (23-26) in 43 games played.

Tonight’s game is at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

