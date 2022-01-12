West Kelowna Warriors start week-long road trip against Spruce Kings

Trail Smoke Eaters and Merritt Centennials are also on the schedule

After a week off the West Kelowna Warriors start a three-game road trip in Prince George against the Spruce Kings tonight (Jan 12).

The Warriors haven’t played since Jan. 5, when they beat the Merritt Centennials 8-2. The lengthy break was due to the Penticton Vees and Merritt Centennials being shut down due to COVID-19 protocols.

West Kelowna has defeated the Spruce Kings twice this season. The Warriors are expected to run a healthy lineup, and new acquisition Christophe Farmer will also suit up for tonight’s game.

The 20-year-old was recently acquired at the trade deadline from the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). He scored seven goals and posted 19 points in 29 games played during the 2021-2022 season.

The game will be broadcast on BCHL TV and the Warriors Mixlr Radio Network.

Puck drop at 7:00 pm from Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George.

