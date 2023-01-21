West Kelowna Warriors shine at inaugural BCHL Top Prospects game

Two West Kelowna Warriors shined at the BCHL’s inaugural Top Prospects game on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.
Warriors goaltender Justin Katz made 18 saves as he helped Team East beat Team West 6-2. Katz started and played half of the game, with 14 of the 18 saves coming in the first period.
KATZ-LIKE REFLEXES 🐈 @BCHLWarriors #BCHL60 pic.twitter.com/5E5xwworlc
— BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) January 21, 2023
Jaiden Moriello, the Warriors leader in scoring, collected an assist in the same after Penticton’s Aydar Suniev found the back of the net, making it 2-0 at the time.
A pair of @PentictonVees put up Team East by another pair.#BCHL60 pic.twitter.com/y39CmxT5BX
— BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) January 21, 2023
The BCHL All Star weekend continues on Saturday with the skills competition, alumni game, and three-on-three tournament at the city’s new outdoor rink. Moriello is taking part in the fastest skater event at the skills competition while Katz is serving as a back up goalie for the alumni game ahead of the tournament.
Black Press has a reporter on scene covering the day’s events.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.