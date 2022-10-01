West Kelowna Warriors pay tribute to former teammate Parm Dhaliwal

Parm Dhaliwal’s parents and brother watch the video tribute dedicated to him before the West Kelowna Warriors game on Saturday night, Oct. 1 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The West Kelowna Warriors hit the ice on Saturday night against their rivals, the Penticton Vees, but not before paying tribute to a former teammate.

Before the game at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna, the team honoured Parm Dhaliwal, who was found dead in a New York City hotel on July 30. He was a member of the Warriors from 2016-2019.

Many members of the Dhaliwal family were in attendance, with Parm’s mom, dad, and brother on the ice for the pregame tribute.

A video was played for the crowd filled with photos of Dhaliwal and countless highlights from his time with the Warriors. At the end of the video, former Warriors broadcaster Chase Johnston spoke, saying “Every team in the BCHL wanted a Parm on their team.”

The team had a moment of silence that lasted 22 seconds, Parm’s jersey number. Warriors forwards Brennan Nelson and Riley Sharun presented the Dhaliwal family with a jersey and a framed photo of Parm. The players also wore decals on their helmet with the number 22.

Dhaliwal recorded 120 points (38 goals, 82 assists) in 148 games for the Warriors throughout his career and was an assistant captain during the 2018-19 season.

