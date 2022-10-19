West Kelowna Warriors on three-game winning streak heading into weekend

The Warriors currently sit second in the Interior Division (6-1-2-0)

It was a successful showcase for the West Kelowna Warriors over the last couple days.

The team kicked off the BCHL showcase in Chilliwack with an unconventional 10 a.m. game on Monday morning (Oct. 17) against the Victoria Grizzlies.

After beating Victoria 5-1 earlier in the season, the Warriors took care of business again, beating them 5-3, despite being outshot 31-17. Nolan Hayes led the team with three assists and goaltender Justin Katz made 28 saves on route to the victory.

In game two of the showcase on Tuesday, the Warriors extended their winning streak to three games by beating the Powell River Kings 5-1.

After going down 1-0 early, the Warriors scored five goals on route to the win. Luke Devlin scored his first as a Warrior along with two assists to top off a three-point game. Matthew Lee also had a multi-point night as he collected a goal and an assist.

Angelo Zol made 27 saves in the win, his first win of the season.

With the three-game winning streak, the Warriors are now second in the Interior Division with a 6-1-2 record, sitting behind the undefeated (8-0) Penticton Vees.

Through nine games this season, Warriors forward Michael Salandra is tied for seventh in BCHL scoring with 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

The Warriors look to continue their winning streak this weekend as they play two games. On Friday (Oct. 21), they’re travelling south to take on the Wenatchee Wild. In two games this season, the Warriors are 2-0 against the Wild, outscoring them 12-6. Wenatchee is 2-5-0-1 on the season (eighth in Interior Division). On Saturday (Oct. 20), the team is back at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna as they welcome the Surrey Eagles to town. Surrey is the other undefeated team in the BCHL as they sit first in the Coastal Division (7-0).

Friday’s game is at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday’s puck drop is at 7 p.m.

