West Kelowna Warriors name 2019 leadership group

West Kelowna Warriors defenseman Jake Harrison in 2016. Harrison returns for his 4th year with the Warriors. (File photo)

With the 2019 season just three weeks away, West Kelowna has named the players that will captain this year’s Warriors.

Veteran Jake Harrison has been named the Warriors’ team captain, while Parm Dhaliwal and Lucas Cullen were appointed alternate captains for the 2019 season.

“We are very excited to announce these young men as our leadership group for the upcoming season,” said Warriors head coach.

“All three exemplify what it means to be a Warrior and a leader.”

The three 20-year-olds have played a combined 448 games in the BC Hockey League with the Warriors.

Harrison, a West Kelowna native, enters his fourth season with the Warriors after playing with the Fargo Force in the US Hockey League last season. He’s the only remaining member from West Kelowna’s 2016 RBC Cup-winning team and is ready to direct his hometown team.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Harrison, “I’ve learned a lot from the captains I’ve played with and I’m ready to take what I’ve learned to help lead our team this season.”

Harrison has compiled 94 points and 193 penalty minutes in his 190 BCHL games.

Alternate captains Dhaliwal and Cullen were a big part of the Warriors offence last season. Cullen led the way during last season’s playoff push with seven goals in seven games in a lost series against the Wenatchee Wild. Dhaliwal had a career year last season with 61 points in 57 games.

“(Cullen and Dhaliwal) are great teammates who lead by their actions. Both have been here for a few years now and have always been guys who put the team first,” said West.

“I’m confident that all three (players) will guide our team with class and integrity.”

A third alternate captain for the Warriors will be named later this season.

West Kelowna starts their preseason Aug. 21 before starting the season at home against the Vernon Vipers on Sept. 6.

