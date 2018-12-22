West Kelowna Warriors lose in Penticton

The Warriors have a chance for revenege against the Vees Saturday night.

The Penticton Vees got off to a hot start that would be too much to battle back for the West Kelowna Warriors. In a 7-2 loss, the Warriors seemed to not be able to get any offence going on Penticton’s home ice.

Penticton’s top skaters were on point Friday night with Ottawa Senators prospect Luke Loheit tallying a goal and two assists, Lukas Sillinger scored two for the Vees, while goalie Derek Krall stopped 21 of 23 Warriors shots.

Mike Hardman and Chase Dubois scored the two Warriors goals but the Warriors offence struggled as much as the defence in the loss.

The Warriors do get a chance for revenge before the holiday break. The Vees travel to West Kelowna to play on the Warriors’ home ice on Saturday night. West Kelowna will look for the help of the crowd in a battle for some points against the inter-divisonal rivals.

“Every point matters,” said Warriors coach Geoff Grimwood before the game. “Our division is tight, teams one through seven are all very good, so all these games are massive.”

After Saturday night’s game. The Warriors will have almost two weeks off before entering the homeward stretch towards the playoffs come Jan. 4.

