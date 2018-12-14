West Kelowna Warriors looking for first win against Merritt

Riding a two game winning streak, the West Kelowna Warriors will battle for a third in a home match-up against the pesky Merritt Centennials who’ve seemed to have the Warriors’ number this season. The Centennials have outscored the Warriors 21-11 in the three match-ups so far in the season. Assistant coach Matt Miller says that simple things can get the Warriors the win.

“We need to get a full 60 minute effort to beat a team like Merritt,” said Miller.

The Warriors will look for the win without one of their defensive staples Kyle Koopman, who transferred to the NCAA’s Providence Friars earlier this week. Koopman, a defenseman, was brought in for his possession prowess in his own zone.

“The loss of Kyle Koopman will not only be felt on the ice but in the dressing room as well,” said Warriors head coach and general manager Geoff Grimwood. “It hurts our team right now but this league is about progressing these men on to the next level. We believe Kyle is more than ready for college hockey right now and we want to wish him the best of luck in Providence.”

West Kelowna is only three points behind Merritt in the division and will be gunning for these crucial points as the race to the playoffs continues into the new year. The two teams will play each other another two times this season.

The Warriors host the Centennials on home ice Friday night at Royal LePage Place at 7 p.m.

