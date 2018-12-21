West Kelowna Warriors look towards crucial weekend

The countdown to the playoffs is almost here

The West Kelowna Warriors are heading into a crucial weekend with back to back games with division rivals Penticton Vees. After a 6-0 win against the Cowichan Valley Capitals this past Sunday, the Warriors race towards the playoffs now begins to get hot as the last eight weeks of the season come head on.

“Penticton games are never easy,” said coach Geoff Grimwood.”The guys are playing well right now as we’ve won our last three games. We’ve had success against (Penticton) and we have to build on that and take care of business. Our division is so tight right now, so every point matters heading into the playoffs as we’re looking to secure home ice advantage.”

This weekends two games against Penticton will mark the last two games of 2018 for the Warriors, as the BCHL enters its holiday break.

“All teams are looking forward to the break. The boys have been at it for five hard months and its great to take a mental and physical break. It’s great for the billets and volunteers to get the time off as well,” said Grimwood.

West Kelowna visits Penticton Friday night, then sees them back on home ice on Saturday.

