West Kelowna Warriors’ Brandon Dent. (Garrett James Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors look for 2nd win in Merritt

The Warriors’ hope to improve their 1-4 start to the season Friday night

The West Kelowna Warriors are hoping that a close-to-home match up against the Merritt Centennials will boost their sluggish start to the season.

With one win in five games, the Warriors have been inconsistent in their offence and defence since the start of the season on Sept. 6 being outscored 21-17 in the beginning stretch.

The Centennials, on the other side, are still looking for their first win of the season.

In the Warriors 3-2 loss to Victoria last Sunday, West Kelowna lost in overtime after out-shooting the Grizzlies 41-23. Warriors’ forward Trevor Adams will make his West Kelowna debut Friday night. The former Salmon Arm Silverbacks froward had 44 points in 60 games last season and hopes to add a needed upgrade to the Warriors’ scoring front.

“Trevor adds veteran experience,” said head coach Brandon West.

“He’s tenacious, (and) can contribute to our offence with his skill.”

The Warriors hope the battle with the struggling Centennials can kick-start their offence.

West Kelowna returns to Royal LePage Place Sept. 24 against Adams’ old team, Salmon Arm.

West Kelowna Warriors look for 2nd win in Merritt

