West Kelowna Warriors lay Halloween licking on Salmon Arm

West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello (11) gets a shot past Salmon Arm defender Nic Leggett (4) that is stopped by goalie Matthew Tovell during the Warriors’ 7-1 BCHL win Saturday, Oct. 29, at Royal LePage Place. (Tami Quan Photography)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks didn’t stand a ghost of a chance against the West Kelowna Warriors Halloween weekend.

The hometown Warriors scored three times in the game’s first 27 minutes, then added four unanswered third-period goals in a 3:16 span to dump the Gorillas 7-1 in B.C. Hockey League action Saturday, Oct. 29, in front of 982 fans at Royal LePage Place.

It was only 1-0 home team after 20 minutes on a powerplay goal from Michael Salandra. Goals five minutes apart in the second period from Jaiden Moiello, at 2:53, and Aiden Reeves, at 7:31, made it 3-0 West Kelowna.

Maddux Martin scored Salmon Arm’s only goal unassisted at 17:29 of the middle frame.

Brennan Nelson, Rylee Hlusiak, Ben MacDonald and Jake Bernadet scored in the first 6:16 of the final frame to put away the contest for West Kelowna.

Justin Katz was excellent in net for the Warriors, turning aside 35 of 36 shots. Matthew Tovell made 22 saves on 28 shots for Salmon Arm before Carter Richardson made eight saves on nine shots in relief.

The Warriors (8-2-2-0) will conclude their four-game home stand as they host the Vernon Vipers on Friday, Nov. 4. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.

Salmon Arm (7-5-0-1) starts a three-game home stand Friday, Nov. 4, against the Chilliwack Chiefs.

