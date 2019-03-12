Photo: Tami Quan Photography

West Kelowna Warriors knocked out of BCHL playoffs

The Warriors lost a 3-2 series lead after back to back losses to Wenatchee Wild

The West Kelowna Warriors got off to a hot start in the first period of game seven of their playoff battle with the Wenatchee Wild.

With a 2-0 lead after the first period, the Warriors got off on the right foot in the deciding game of the first round of the BCHL playoffs. West Kelowna’s Willie Reim and Lucas Cullen got the Warriors on the board, but the Warriors’ tendency of cooling off in the second period stuck again.

The Wild came storming back in the second with four unanswered goals, leaving the Warriors desperate for a comeback win on the road in the third period.

Warriors’ leading scorer Mike Hardman and defenceman Andrew Viggars were out for the final with injuries, as West Kelowna battled against the Wild without two of their top players.

READ MORE: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Cullen gave the Warriors a glimmer of hope in the start of the third frame when he netted his second of the game and got the Warriors within one goal. But the story book ending would not be written for the Warriors as the Wild stifled the would-be comeback with two extra goals in the final minutes to officially knock off the Warriors from the BCHL playoffs.

Warriors’ goalie Connor Hopkins, who had been great for the Warriors in their three wins of the series, stopped 34 of 39 shots.

The Wenatchee Wild advance to the second round of the BCHL playoffs, scheduled for later this week.

The West Kelowna Warriors will wait until next season for their next run at the playoffs.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors knocked out of BCHL playoffs

The Warriors lost a 3-2 series lead after back to back losses to Wenatchee Wild

Kelowna family ambassadors for the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride

The McAlpine family will lend their voice to the ride after daughter’s suicide

District of Lake Country jokingly responds with Bob Ross meme to pothole comments

It’s that time of year again

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is on its way

Environment Canada is forecasting terrible weather today and a pleasant surprise for Tuesday

Hazardous material incident unfolding at hotel in West Kelowna

Emergency services are on scene now

VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Find a donut for yourself at Nature’s Fare Markets with Jaide & Joel’s Bakery

Trial begins for South Okanagan man who allegedly exposed genitals to youth

Penticton man allegedly approached children at a playground

Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

Sugar babies rely on sugar daddies and mommies to help pay for university, as debt rates soar

How would you improve travel on BC Ferries?

Corporation launches public engagement as it looks to replace four major boats

Police emergency response team dispatched to Okanagan town

The team was in Lumby Saturday, March 9 to arrest a man

Premier John Horgan calls for high-tech investment to boost B.C. economy

New economy has grown to 10,000 companies, 114,000 B.C. jobs

B.C. couple busted for smuggling tobacco at Osoyoos border

Merritt couple will have to pay a fine 50 times that of what would have been the duty owed

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Most Read