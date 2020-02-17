West Kelowna Warriors host Trail Smoke Eaters

The Warriors are coming from a Saturday loss against the Vernon Vipers

The West Kelowna Warriors are offering a Family Day treat as the team hosts the Trail Smoke Eaters this afternoon, with free admission for kids 18 and under.

The Warriors are coming off a loss from their Saturday game against the Vernon Vipers.

The Vipers scored four over the Warriors’ two, despite the Warriors taking an early 1-0 lead. The Vipers came back with four goals in the second half of the game.

Last Wednesday, the Warriors also lost to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

According to the Warriors, their players weren’t able to match the intensity of the opposing Vipers but John Evans was the

The Family Day game will conclude the Warriors season series with the Smoke Eaters, with the Warriors looking to turn the tables and win against Trail.

Puck drop is at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon from Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna. The game will also be broadcast on HockeyTV and the Warriors Mixlr Network.

READ: Nine West Kelowna athletes to go to B.C. Winter Games

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

