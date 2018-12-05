West Kelowna Warriors host 8th annual Christmas hamper night

$1 from ticket sales will go to the hamper project

The West Kelowna Warriors will donate $1 from ticket sales towards putting together Christmas food hampers to help those less fortunate in the community. On Dec. 7, the Warriors along with Pastor Don Richmond, who is the chaplain for the Warriors, will continue the eighth annual hamper project in the home game against the Merritt Centennials.

“Supporting your Warriors supports your community. We are here not only to provide a great hockey experience and a path for players, but we also exist to be a podium to help support the community,” the Warriors’ Facebook site says.

RELATED: Rockets welcome Tri-City Americans on Wednesday night

Online ticket sales made this week for any future Warriors game is included in the $1 donations towards the hampers. The Warriors hope to raise enough funds to supply 50 hampers that, at week’s end, Warriors players will pack and distribute to families in the community.

Tickets can be purchased here.

West Kelowna Warriors host 8th annual Christmas hamper night

$1 from ticket sales will go to the hamper project

