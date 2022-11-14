West Kelowna Warriors hoping to fill hampers for Christmas

The West Kelowna Warriors are hoping the community will open their hearts and their wallets for a worthy cause at the Nov. 19 home game.

The matchup with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs will mark the 12th annual Pastor Don’s Christmas Hamper Drive, with one dollar from each ticket sold being donated to help fill hampers for the needy this holiday season.

Don Richmond, who is the chaplain for the Warriors, Okanagan Sun football team, Kelowna Falcons baseball team, and junior ‘B’ Kelowna Chiefs, hopes to raise enough funds to fill 80 hampers this year. The hampers will be distributed to families to make sure they have “a lovely breakfast and dinner as well as Christmas treats for a family of five.”

Fans are asked to bring cash donations as well to help the cause, as there will be a table full of prizes to be won.

Tickets for Saturday’s game can be bought online at westkelownawarriors.ca as well as in-person at the Warriors Office, located at 2760 Cameron Road.

