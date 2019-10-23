West Kelowna’s Drew Vieten screens the Wenatchee Wild goalie as the puck finds the back of the net. (Photo: Russ Alman/Digital Media Northwest)

West Kelowna Warriors head south after weekend split

The Warriors look for sustained momentum in battle with Wenatchee Wild on Wednesday

The Warriors of West Kelowna are looking for some resurgent will-power Wednesday when they battle the Wenatchee Wild.

West Kelowna showed signs of their resolve over the weekend when they beat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, one of the best teams in the BC Hockey League, 2-1. The next night, the Warriors dropped a 5-2 contest to the Merritt Centennials.

Consistency has been the biggest need for the Warriors so far this season. They’ve shown that they can match-up against the league’s top teams but have struggled to secure wins over teams with a worse record.

On Wednesday, the Warriors will take on the Wenatchee Wild for the fourth time this season.

In the most recent match-ups against the Wild, West Kelowna picked up three of four possible points. Thought the Wild have secured some wins since their last battle with the Warriors, the two teams have the same record and will both look to improve as the BCHL season continues.

The Warriors return to home ice on Oct. 25 to host the Trail Smoke Eaters.

