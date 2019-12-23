West Kelowna’s Deegan Mofford had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over Merritt on Dec. 21. (Photo: Tami Quan Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors grab win in last game of 2019

West Kelowna beat the Merritt Centennials 5-3 Saturday, now on break until Jan. 3

The West Kelowna Warriors finished the decade with their seventh win of the season last weekend.

In the last game of 2019, the Warriors fought to a 5-3 win over the Merritt Centennials in the second match of back-to-back games. Now on holiday break, West Kelowna will set new year’s resolutions come 2020 to add to their win total and bring themselves out of last place in the BC Hockey League.

READ MORE: Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for 2020 Kelowna show

Deegan Mofford was the ace the Warriors needed in Saturday’s victory. The former Rockets player notched a goal and two assists to lead West Kelowna to the win. Max Bulawka was once again a star for West Kelowna, picking up two goals to add to his team leading goals total of 13.

With a goal lead in the third period, the Warriors’ played lockdown defence and held the Centennials to only 10 shots in the period as goalie Brock Baier made the needed stops to grab West Kelowna’s seventh win of the year.

The Warriors’ break ends Jan. 3 when the final two months of the season starts.

West Kelowna will host the Coquitlam Express at Royal LePage Place at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2019 a year of women in hockey flexing collective muscle for a pro league

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors grab win in last game of 2019

West Kelowna beat the Merritt Centennials 5-3 Saturday, now on break until Jan. 3

Pothole wreaks havoc on Highway 97 near Armstrong

Patching underway, lane closure and warnings issued by maintenance contractor

Tree chipping, the eco-friendly way to give your tree new life after the holidays

A breakdown of where residents in the Okanagan can chip their trees

Indigenous students at Okanagan College receive awards in support of their studies

16 OC students received an Indigenous Student Award from the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society

Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for 2020 Kelowna show

Tickets are already available for the show next September

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

First responders and health care workers will be on the job to help to keep us safe

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, millions of people will gather with friends and… Continue reading

Flipping flapjacks for Okanagan’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

Most Read