The West Kelowna Warriors celebrate a goal in their first win of the season Friday night. (Photo: Damon James)

West Kelowna Warriors get 1st win of season

It was an 8-5 victory over the Langley Rivermen Friday night

After losing the first three games of the season, the West Kelowna Warriors earned their first victory Friday night.

It was a high-scoring affair in an 8-5 win over the Langley Rivermen. The Warriors top line of Lucas Cullen, Brandon Dent and Levi Stauber raked in 11 points between them in West Kelowna’s first win.

READ MORE: Heat women squad set for first home game of season

READ MORE: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Kelowna school

The Warriors held the lead for the entire game, going up 6-3 in the middle of the second frame. A gritty Rivermen team, who were also looking for their first win of the season, took advantage of the Warriors’ conservative play in the third period to bring the game within a goal at 6-5. West Kelowna goalie Brock Baier came up clutch in the dying minutes, robbing a 2-on-1 rush from Langley.

From there, the Warriors added two empty net goals to extinguish the would-be Langley comeback. West Kelowna was a perfect 3-for-3 on the powerplay with Baier making 38 saves.

The Warriors look to continue the scoring and add another win on Sunday when they host the Victoria Grizzlies.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Lions snap 7-game losing skid with 29-5 win over Ottawa

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors get 1st win of season

It was an 8-5 victory over the Langley Rivermen Friday night

Update: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Kelowna school

Noah Mills ingested an unknown substance Wednesday but is recovering well

Milkcrate Records to close at the end of the month

The venue and record shop has presented close to 400 shows over its eight years in Kelowna

SD23 busing situation ‘not sorted out yet’: school board

Students walking long distances to school, across highways and in locations with no sidewalks

‘It hasn’t gone well’: Kelowna Mayor on speculation tax

‘How were we selected? Why were some selected while others weren’t?’ asked Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran

VIDEO: Two killed on Vancouver Island after bus crashes carrying university students

Crash happened Friday night around 10 p.m., RCMP say

Cyclists ride in Okanagan to support Rwandan schools

The 10th annual Lake2Lake Ride for Rwanda has raised more than $100,000 in donations and counting

‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his ‘bear’ hands

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Morning Start: Rain, rain, go away

Your morning start for Saturday, Sept. 14

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Summerland author’s books examine international espionage and smuggling

Glen Witter has published five books as C. Edgar North

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

Seniors at Salmon Arm assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgery

Most Read