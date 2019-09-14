West Kelowna Warriors get 1st win of season

After losing the first three games of the season, the West Kelowna Warriors earned their first victory Friday night.
It was a high-scoring affair in an 8-5 win over the Langley Rivermen. The Warriors top line of Lucas Cullen, Brandon Dent and Levi Stauber raked in 11 points between them in West Kelowna’s first win.
The Warriors held the lead for the entire game, going up 6-3 in the middle of the second frame. A gritty Rivermen team, who were also looking for their first win of the season, took advantage of the Warriors’ conservative play in the third period to bring the game within a goal at 6-5. West Kelowna goalie Brock Baier came up clutch in the dying minutes, robbing a 2-on-1 rush from Langley.
From there, the Warriors added two empty net goals to extinguish the would-be Langley comeback. West Kelowna was a perfect 3-for-3 on the powerplay with Baier making 38 saves.
The Warriors look to continue the scoring and add another win on Sunday when they host the Victoria Grizzlies.
