West Kelowna Warriors find new owner

The BC Hockey League approved the sale of the Warriors to John Murphy and Rod Hume

The West Kelowna Warriors have found new front office management.

On Monday, the British Columbia Hockey Leagues Board of Governors approved the sale of the franchise to businessman John Murphy and Okanagan local Rod Hume.

“We share a passion for hockey, for developing student athletes and for the great community of West Kelowna and the greater Okanagan region,” said Murphy.

“The Warriors have been a successful franchise in the best college-track Junior A league in the country and we intend to continue this tradition.”

Former owner Kim Dobranski had reached an agreement with the BCHL to sell the team back to the league in October. Murphy will act as the Warriors’ Governor as Hume will act as a managing partner and will continue to operate the team out of Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

Hume said that their goal is to create a development model of hockey that benefits the Warriors and the community.

“We want to create a program that is second to none in terms of development,” he said.

“This can start even before players reach the junior age and we want to be supporters of youth hockey in the region. Once here, our players will receive first-class training both on and off ice and will be put in an environment that prepares them for the next step in hockey and education.”

The change of ownership comes in after months of ongoing theatrics with the former ownership, which included multiple lawsuits involving Dobranski, former coaches and a former financial partner.

The BCHL said they look forward to the plan the new owners have shown the league for growing the franchise.

“The ownership of Mr. Murphy and Mr. Hume is going to provide the city of West Kelowna’s BCHL team with the resources it needs and ensure it continues as a pillar of the community,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb.

Most Read