Warriors’ Parm Dhaliwal netted both goals in the Warriors win over the Wenatchee Wild Wednesday. Photo: Tami Quan Photography

West Kelowna Warriors even up series in BCHL playoffs

The Warriors beat the Wenatchee Wild 2-1 in overtime Wednesday night

The nail-biting season continues on for the West Kelowna Warriors.

The first round of the playoffs has been a back and forth battle between the Warriors and the Wenatchee Wild, with the Warriors winning game four to tie the series 2-2.

The Warriors battled back down a goal in the third period against the Wild, and then won the game in overtime, continuing to win games in any way shape or form.

“Our game right now is super gritty, and we’re finding ways to win games,” said Warriors’ coach Brandon West. “We’re going to continue to push in certain areas, and we’re starting to get rewarded for that. It’s exciting to get the win and get the series tied up, but it’s still a tight (series).”

The 2-1 win for the Warriors was the lowest scoring game of the series so far, after 23 goals were scored in the first three games. West Kelowna’s Parm Dhaliwal netted both the Warriors’ goals in the tight win.

West said both teams have tightened up defensively.

“Both goalies were fantastic, both on top of their game and gave their team a chance to win, and we were fortunate to come out with the win.”

“Connor (Warriors’ goalie) has been rock solid for us and it was nice for the guys to get the overtime goal when he was able to keep us in the game for so long,” said West.

READ MORE: Rockets’ player hit with 3 game suspension

The Warriors’ came into the series against the Wild as the proverbial underdogs, but hockey fans know that anything can happen in a seven-game playoff series.

“If you call yourself the underdog, you might play a little more desperate,” said West. “It’s a tight division, and just because you’re the lower seed, doesn’t mean you’re the underdog, but we’ll use it as motivation.”

West Kelowna will need as much motivation as possible as Warriors’ forward Mike Hardman left the game with an injury Wednesday night.

The Warriors don’t have a timeline for their leading scorer Hardman, but will be ready all the same for game five against the Wild in West Kelowna March 8.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rink clinging to hope at Brier

Just Posted

One Man Walking Dead comes to Kelowna stage

The one-man parody show will take place March 23

Speaker at Okanagan College questions if children are too safe

Dr. Mariana Brussoni warns that childhood is changing

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

Finding support in the Okanagan after the death of a pet

Okanagan Pet Cremation is offering a forum for pet professionals on March 17

Marijuana Party member starts fundraiser for search and rescue groups

Brynn Jones, from Kelowna, posted a message and a fundraiser to his Facebook page

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

PHOTOS: Extended cold snap causes Lake Revelstoke to freeze

Environment Canada says last month was colder than usual

Go beyond lunch and get breakfast veggie sausage

Following the Beyond Burger, A&W offers new breakfast options for vegetarians

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Homeowners pass on earthquake protection

Vernon’s 4.5 magnitude quake in 1936 last sizable one to shake community

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

True Leaf’s Okanagan central hub construction completed

The completed phase includes a two-storey, 18,000 square foot central hub for the initial grow area.

B.C.’s anti-gang unit assists Kamloops RCMP fight drug war

Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit seized substantial amount of cash, weapons over nine days

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

Most Read