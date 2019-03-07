West Kelowna Warriors even up series in BCHL playoffs

The nail-biting season continues on for the West Kelowna Warriors.

The first round of the playoffs has been a back and forth battle between the Warriors and the Wenatchee Wild, with the Warriors winning game four to tie the series 2-2.

The Warriors battled back down a goal in the third period against the Wild, and then won the game in overtime, continuing to win games in any way shape or form.

“Our game right now is super gritty, and we’re finding ways to win games,” said Warriors’ coach Brandon West. “We’re going to continue to push in certain areas, and we’re starting to get rewarded for that. It’s exciting to get the win and get the series tied up, but it’s still a tight (series).”

The 2-1 win for the Warriors was the lowest scoring game of the series so far, after 23 goals were scored in the first three games. West Kelowna’s Parm Dhaliwal netted both the Warriors’ goals in the tight win.

Just give Parm Dhaliwal the puck! He puts the @BCHLWarriors on his back and scores the overtime winner, his second of the night, to even the series up 2-2 vs Wenatchee. pic.twitter.com/HnMAwl36q4 — BC Hockey League (@GoBCHL) March 7, 2019

West said both teams have tightened up defensively.

“Both goalies were fantastic, both on top of their game and gave their team a chance to win, and we were fortunate to come out with the win.”

“Connor (Warriors’ goalie) has been rock solid for us and it was nice for the guys to get the overtime goal when he was able to keep us in the game for so long,” said West.

The Warriors’ came into the series against the Wild as the proverbial underdogs, but hockey fans know that anything can happen in a seven-game playoff series.

“If you call yourself the underdog, you might play a little more desperate,” said West. “It’s a tight division, and just because you’re the lower seed, doesn’t mean you’re the underdog, but we’ll use it as motivation.”

West Kelowna will need as much motivation as possible as Warriors’ forward Mike Hardman left the game with an injury Wednesday night.

The Warriors don’t have a timeline for their leading scorer Hardman, but will be ready all the same for game five against the Wild in West Kelowna March 8.

