West Kelowna Warriors drop home game to Merritt, battle Vernon on Saturday

Warriors look for win against North Okanagan rival Vipers

The West Kelowna Warriors suffered a 5-4 loss at home Friday night to the Merritt Centennials. There was no shortage of intensity on Friday night, both teams wanted to prove themselves as the better hockey team.

Merritt came out on top and assistant coach Matt Miller was left with a bitter taste.

“We talked during the game that the team that would win the compete battle would win the game,” said Miller.” They simply wanted it more than we did”.

Numerous penalties were called with each team having 7 power plays, and it was Merritt with two goals late to end it 5-4.

The Warriors get little rest as they travel to Vernon to take on the Vipers on Saturday night. Vernon got the best of the Warriors over their past two meetings. In both games the Vipers were able to capitalize on turnovers in the opposing zone scoring easy goals with Warriors players miscommunicating with each other.

In the Warriors’ wins this season, the team plays as a unit where everyone contributes and pushes the entire game. It was something that missing Friday night’s game versus the Centennials says assistant coach Matt Miller.

“I honestly don’t remember the last time we got a win in Vernon, it’s going to be hard, but as long as we roll four lines and compete for a full 60 minutes we can come out with a win”.

