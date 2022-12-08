West Kelowna Warriors double up on Prince George

The Warriors now head out on the road for a three-game weekend

The West Kelowna Warriors are back in the win column as they doubled up on the Prince George Spruce Kings 6-3 on Dec. 7.

It was a sluggish start for the Warriors as they were outshot 11-8 in the first period and found themselves down 1-0 at the end of the frame. Spruce Kings forward Austin Fraser scored his seventh goal of the season more than halfway through the period.

But the Warriors were a different team in the second period as they scored four goals in the first 13:14. It started just 29 seconds into the period when Isaiah Norlin scored his third of the season to tie the game at one.

Right after serving a delay of game penalty, Luke Devlin got out of the box and scored his fourth of the year to give West Kelowna a 2-1 lead. Just over a minute and a half later, Brennan Nelson scored a powerplay goal, his seventh of the season to make it 3-1. Matthew Fusco went on to score his sixth goal at the 13:14 mark.

Prince George cut the lead in half when Evan Fedele scored with 3:15 to go in the second period.

The Spruce Kings made it close as they got within one when Luca Primerano scored a powerplay goal 8:18 into the third to make it 4-3. But West Kelowna put the game away by responding with a powerplay goal of their own. Felix Caron found the back of the net for the sixth time this season, making it 5-3.

Forward Ben McDonald added his ninth goal of the season to make it 6-3.

McDonald and Devlin each collected a goal and two assists while four other Warriors had two-point nights.

Goaltender Angelo Zol made 19 saves in the Warriors 15th win of the season.

With the win, the Warriors remain second in the Interior Conference with a 15-6-3-0 record.

The Warriors now head onto the road for a massive three-game weekend as they make stops in Trail (Friday), Wenatchee (Saturday), and Vernon (Sunday).

