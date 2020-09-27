Vernon Vipers returning forward Ryan Shostak (left) had one of the team’s two goals against the West Kelowna Warriors as Vernon fell 2-1 and 4-1 in the opening games of the Okanagan Cup B.C. Hockey League exhibition tournament. (Lisa Mazurek-Vernon Vipers Photography file)

West Kelowna Warriors complete sweep of Vernon Vipers

Warriors edge Snakes 2-1 as Okanagan Cup BCHL exhibition tournament begins

The Vernon Vipers fell to 0-2 in the B.C. Hockey League’s Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament Saturday night on home ice.

Deegan Mofford’s goal with 15 seconds left in the second period gave the visiting West Kelowna Warriors a 2-1 win over the Snakes at Kal Tire Place, completing a home-and-home sweep in the first two games of the tourney.

The Warriors beat Vernon 4-1 Friday at Royal LePage Place.

Kaidan Johnson gave the Vipers a 1-0 lead, tapping in a goal-mouth pass from defenceman Trey Taylor at 19:02 of the opening frame.

Carter Wilkie got that one back for the Warriors with a shorthanded goal at 16:30 of the second.

Zach Bennett picked up the win in goal for West Kelowna while Cloverdale product Roan Clarke was stellar in net for the Vipers.

The Okanagan Cup is a two-month tournament that will feature the Okanagan’s four teams, the Vipers, Warriors, Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Penticton Vees.

The tournament will consist of a total of 27 games as each team will face-off against one another four times. The games will take place on Fridays and Saturdays with each team playing a total of 12 games.

The final weekend of play will commence on Saturday, Nov. 7, followed by a weekend of semifinal and final action, beginning Friday, Nov. 13 and concluding with the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“This a great opportunity for our fans to get their hockey fix,” said Vipers executive vice-president Todd Miller.

Each of the teams 12 games will be streamed live on HockeyTV.com. In addition, all four organizations are excited to showcase their players on Shaw with select games airing on the Shaw channels across the Okanagan.

The Vees started the tournament 2-0, sweeping the Silverbacks 7-0 in Salmon Arm, and 8-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The tournament continues Friday, Oct. 2, when the undefeated Warriors and Vees tangle in Penticton. The clubs play again the next night in West Kelowna.

The Vipers will visit Penticton for a mid-week game Wednesday, Oct. 7, before the two teams meet at Kal Tire Place Saturday, Oct. 10.

