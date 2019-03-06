West Kelowna Warriors aim to even up series with Wenatchee

The Warriors trail 2-1 in the series, and host the Wild on home ice Wednesday night

The West Kelowna Warriors couldn’t continue the momentum from game two’s win in their third game against the Wenatchee Wild. The Warriors offence struggled, and the defence got picked apart in a 6-2 loss in the Warriors’ first playoff game on home ice this season.

Warriors head coach Brandon West said poor discipline in the second period ultimately cost the Warriors the game.

“The penalties cost us. If you sit in the box for six minutes in the second period it’s going to hurt you. The wheels fell off in the second and then in the third we were just chasing the game the rest of the way,” said West.

READ MORE: Summerland Steam to face Kelowna Chiefs

The Warriors will need to forget about game three and turn the focus to Wednesday night’s game four against the Wenatchee Wild.

West said that the Warriors’ best players will need to continue to step up, but that the physical play will need to carry over from the first three games into game four, especially the physical play from Brandon Dent, who’s played well in the series so far.

“He (Dent) played great in game two, and he played great (in game three), and he will play in game four. He lets his actions speak out on the ice,” said West on Dent’s play.

The Warriors will host game five of the series March 8 on home ice, and if necessary, look for wins in Wenatchee in games six and seven.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.