The West Kelowna Warriors acquire former Chilliwack Chiefs forward Carter Wilkie in a trade on Nov. 28. (Photo: garreyy James Photography)

West Kelowna Warriors make roster changes with mid-season trades

Warriors acquire Carter Wilkie from the Chilliwack Chiefs and trade away Brandon Dent

The West Kelowna Warriors made some changes to their roster on Thursday.

In two separte moves on the day, the Warriors acquired 19-year-old Carter Wilkie from the Chilliwack Chiefs in exchange for 20-year-old Trevor Adams. Then shortly after, West Kelowna dealt forward Brandon Dent to the Nanaimo Clippers in exchange for future considerations.

During his 27 games with the Chiefs this season, Wilkie has totaled two goals and 12 assists.

“We look forward to adding Carter to our roster”, said Warriors’ head coach Brandon West.

“He is an impact player who will help us at centre right away. He has a good skill set to go along with his vision and hockey IQ.”

READ MORE: Penticton Vees announce 12 Days of Giveaways for December home games

READ MORE: Stuart Park ice rink to open earlier than planned

Wilkie said that he’s excited for the new opportunity in West Kelowna and promises Warriors’s fans a skilled player that will bring a high level of energy to every game.

During the 2018-2019 season with the Chiefs, Wilkie had 12 goals and 24 assists.

Adams leaves the Warriors after amassing nine points in 21 games.

“His leadership, character and abilities will be missed here and we wish him all the best in Chilliwack,” said West.

READ MORE: It’s expected to feel like -13 C in Kelowna today with the wind chill

Dent leaves the Warriors after notching 21 points in 28 games. Dent was also the Warriors’ point leader this season.

West Kelowna returns to the ice Friday night at Royal LePage Place when they host the Powell River Kings.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton Vees acquire defence player in exchange deal

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors make roster changes with mid-season trades

Warriors acquire Carter Wilkie from the Chilliwack Chiefs and trade away Brandon Dent

Airplane with landing gear issues lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

Reports indicate the plane had 78 people on board

It’s expected to feel like -13 C in Kelowna today with the wind chill

Cold temperatures in region are expected to persist until end of week

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

Fundraiser announced for Kelowna girl battling cancer

$10,000 fundraiser goal will help to cover chemotherapy and travel costs associated with treatment

WATCH: Snow lovers take to the slopes on Big White opening day

Boarders and skiers were thrilled for opening day on Thursday

Penticton Vees acquire defence player in exchange deal

Nico Somerville has played with Victoria Grizzlies for past five seasons

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Man jailed for threatening to burn down Vernon hospital

The 34-year-old has was on probation for two earlier convictions at the time of the incident

BC Ale Trail showcases thirst-quenching winter stops in North-Okanagan-Shuswap

Video features local microbreweries and outdoor attractions

Name selected for Coalmont park

Family donated parcels of land for creation of park

Penticton firm to design web interface for GoByBike BC

Software will integrate with fitness trackers such as Strava and MapMyRun

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Most Read