West Kelowna Warrior makes BCHL All-Star Team

Mike Hardman will lead the Warriors into the first round of the BCHL playoffs starting Saturday. Photo: Jack Murray

Fresh of the win of the BCHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Award, West Kelowna Warriors’ forward Mike Hardman has added another accolade to his impressive season.

The Warriors’ leading goal scorer this season was named to the BCHL second team all-stars on Thursday. Simply put, the award acknowledges the top six best forwards in the entire BCHL, as Hardman just missed out on the top three positions on the first team all-stars.

Been a pleasure covering @MikeHardman19 who finishes in 3rd behind @bchlwarriors alumni Trevor Bailey and @desbiens_13 for franchise goals scored in a single season with 39. Best of luck in the playoffs Mike! @BCHockey @GoBCHL 📸: @tamiquanphotos#BCHL pic.twitter.com/0VLTGWAKUH — Chase Johnston (@CJohnstonBCHL) February 25, 2019

Hardman was the only Warriors member named to the BCHL All-Star Team after a 39 goal and 33 assists season. He was also awarded the Bob Fenton Trophy earlier this week, which recognizes the league’s most sportsmanlike.

The BCHL awards are a result from a survey of the league’s broadcasters as six forwards, four defencemen, and two goalies were chosen for the first and second team, as well as a five-member BCHL all-rookie team.

The league’s best team this season, the Chilliwack Chiefs, had two players named in the top six forwards, as well both players additionally making the all-rookie team.

The Penticton Vees and Victoria Grizzlies were the only teams with two players to make the first team all-stars.

The West Kelowna Warriors will start their post-season push March 2, and will return to home ice for game three of the series March 5.

