Mike Hardman will lead the Warriors into the first round of the BCHL playoffs starting Saturday. Photo: Jack Murray

West Kelowna Warrior makes BCHL All-Star Team

Mike Hardman was named to the 2nd team BCHL all-stars

Fresh of the win of the BCHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Award, West Kelowna Warriors’ forward Mike Hardman has added another accolade to his impressive season.

The Warriors’ leading goal scorer this season was named to the BCHL second team all-stars on Thursday. Simply put, the award acknowledges the top six best forwards in the entire BCHL, as Hardman just missed out on the top three positions on the first team all-stars.

Hardman was the only Warriors member named to the BCHL All-Star Team after a 39 goal and 33 assists season. He was also awarded the Bob Fenton Trophy earlier this week, which recognizes the league’s most sportsmanlike.

RELATED: West Kelowna Warriors player wins BCHL’s Most Sportsmanlike award

The BCHL awards are a result from a survey of the league’s broadcasters as six forwards, four defencemen, and two goalies were chosen for the first and second team, as well as a five-member BCHL all-rookie team.

The league’s best team this season, the Chilliwack Chiefs, had two players named in the top six forwards, as well both players additionally making the all-rookie team.

The Penticton Vees and Victoria Grizzlies were the only teams with two players to make the first team all-stars.

RELATED: West Kelowna Warriors draws Wenatchee in first playoff round

The West Kelowna Warriors will start their post-season push March 2, and will return to home ice for game three of the series March 5.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Chiefs win game 2 in playoffs first round

Just Posted

Lake Country hosts spring training for volunteer firefighters

The training will take place May 24 to 26

Crash on K.L.O. road slows traffic

The t-bone has slowed westbound traffic

Okanagan College to offer Pride and Prejudice dinner theatre

The unique experience will be held March 14 to 17

Kelowna tattoo shop raises money for Elizabeth Fry Society

Jays & Arrows Tattoo Inc. to host flash tattoo day for a cause close to their heart

West Kelowna Warrior makes BCHL All-Star Team

Mike Hardman was named to the 2nd team BCHL all-stars

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Letter: Prime Minister lacks Jody Wilson-Raybould’s honesty and accountability

For centuries the limestone outcropping, now known as Parliament Hill, was used… Continue reading

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

‘Golliwog’ doll sells out after complaint at B.C. store, but owner not planning to restock

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

How often do train derailments happen?

There have been more than 10,000 in Canada since 2004

EDITORIAL: Measles outbreaks: The facts and the ‘alternative facts’

Rumour spreads faster than ever these days

Canadians eating fewer fruits, veggies compared to 11 years ago: study

But the amount of green and orange vegetables eaten rose

Most Read