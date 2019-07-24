Kelowna’s Renay Willer (left) meets former U.S. national women’s softball pitcher Jennie Finch. (contributed)

West Kelowna teen impressing at U.S. fastpitch tournament

Renay Willer is part of the So Cal Athletics at the 2019 Premier Girls Fastpitch nationals

A prestigious American fastpitch tournament has a West Kelowna teen showcasing her talents on the national U.S. stage.

Renay Willier plays with the So Cal Athletics fastpitch organization out of California, U.S. Her squad the U16 Athletics, are competing at the biggest fastpitch showcase in the country: the Premier Girls Fastpitch national championships.

Willier, who attends Mt. Boucherie Secondary and plays shortstop and third base, plays in one of the highest levels in Canada with the U19 Tri City Titans in Vancouver (against significantly older players) as well as with the So Cal Athletics, one of the top fastpitch organizations in the U.S.

The PGF national championships pits 80 teams at the U16 level against each other and has university scouts attending and watching the players, as well as the games being nationally broadcasted on TV.

READ MORE: West Kelowna fastball player has athletic scholarship aspirations

READ MORE: Kelowna fastpitch player en route to national championships

The 15 year-old fastpitch star has added several athletic achievements in her growing career. She was awarded the Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport earlier this year, was a 2018 Indigenous Athlete of the Year and has been added to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

She has captained her teams during U.S. tournaments as well as when she led the U14 Kelowna Elite to the provincial championships in 2017.

Her determination and hard work will soon have Willier looking at what professional options await her.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna Warriors star reflects on NHL development camp

Willier recently helped lead the Athletics to a fifth place finish at the 2019 Triple Crown fastpitch tournament, where over 900 teams competed.

The PGF championships run July 23 to 26.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former West Kelowna Warriors star reflects on NHL development camp

Just Posted

Okanagan Electrical Systems raises $16,000 for youth and mental health services

A charity golf tournament raised money for CMHA Kelowna and Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

West Kelowna teen impressing at U.S. fastpitch tournament

Renay Willer is part of the So Cal Athletics at the 2019 Premier Girls Fastpitch nationals

Osprey pair returns to Kelowna to nest

FortisBC rolls live footage of birds as they incubate their eggs

First retail pot shop opens its doors in Kelowna

Locally grown marijuana will now be sold at Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store

10 things that 80s movies taught you

Tweeters use the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs to share their insights

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Okanagan Rail Trail stats questioned

LETTER: Apparently there have been 400,000 people who have used the trail in a four-month span

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Man in court for allegedly vandalizing former home of accused Penticton shooter

Zachary Charles Steele has been charged with one count of mischief to property

RCMP call alleged theft from South Okanagan food bank “heartless”

One person in custody for allegedly breaking into the Oliver Food Bank

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

Most Read