West Kelowna host Trail, Salmon Arm to open up the new year

The West Kelowna Warriors are looking to kick the new year off on the right foot as they welcome the Trail Smoke Eaters to town on Friday night.

December was a tough stretch for the team as they went 4-3-2-0, falling to third in the BCHL’s Interior Conference, seven points behind second place Cranbrook. On the season, the Warriors are 16-10-4-0.

It’s been a slow stretch for the Warriors, with Christmas break mixed in as they’ve only played one game since Dec. 17, a 9-2 loss to Penticton on Dec. 30. January isn’t too busy for the team either as they only play seven games.

Earlier this week, the team traded a veteran forward for a veteran forward as they traded Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero (2003) to Powell River for Nic Porchetta (2002).

Porchetta has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 18 games this season and has 55 points in 129 career BCHL games. Houtte-Cachero has 16 points in 29 games for West Kelowna this year and 53 points in 81 career games.

“First, I want to thank Alexi for his contributions to the team and in the community over the last season and a half,” said Warriors Head Coach/General Manager Simon Ferguson. “These moves are never easy but we felt that coming into the second half of the season we needed to address a couple areas. Nic is a smart player who has the ability to make plays kill penalties and put the puck in the net.”

The Warriors welcome Trail on Friday night who are seventh in the conference with a record of 14-13-1-2.

Friday night isn’t the only game the Warriors have on the schedule this weekend, as they also welcome the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday afternoon.

Both games are at Royal LePage Place. Friday’s puck drop is at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s is at 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Two Kelowna Rockets coming home with gold and silver from World Juniors

READ MORE: Jordy’s Journal: The good and the bad of the Damar Hamlin incident

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLCity of West KelownahockeyKelownaLocal SportsOkanaganWest Kelowna Warriors