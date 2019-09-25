West Kelowna drops overtime heartbreaker to undefeated Silverbacks

West Kelowna’s Brendan Pigeon had two assists in the Warriors overtime loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sept. 24. (Photo: Damon James)

The West Kelowna Warriors fourth straight loss came with only seven seconds left in overtime Tuesday night.

Up against an undefeated Salmon Arm team, the Warriors played the Silverbacks until the bitter end and held a lead for most of the night. Salmon Arm forced overtime with less than two minutes left in the third period, but the Warriors were unable to hold on and were rewarded only with a single point in the overtime loss.

Warriors goalie Brock Baier made 40 saves and did his best to give the Warriors the chance, but the Silverbacks’ speed and passing was too much for West Kelowna in the 4-3 loss.

Levi Stauber opened the scoring for the Warriors, then Drew Vieten and Rob Christy scored their first goals of the season in the second period. West Kelowna’s Brendan Pigeon, the first star of the game, assisted on both goals in the second season giving him four assists on the season.

The Warriors were out-shot 43-37 Tuesday night.

West Kelowna hits the road for their next game Saturday against the undefeated and league-leading Penticton Vees.

